Clergy Blames Nigeria’s Economic Hardship On Mismanagement

A Bayelsa-based clergyman, Reverend Ken Esekhaigbe, has dismissed the claims in some quarters that the current economic hardship in Nigeria is caused by God to punish the people for their ungodly and sinful ways.

He said that the economic hardship was rather caused by wrong decisions and mismanagement during past administrations.

Esekhaigbe also warned that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari should be steadfast in its policies and turn to God for divine guidance.

“The economic hardship that is being experienced is caused by wrong policies of the past and worshiping of strange gods by politicians under past administrations to curry favour, power and wealth,” he said.

The clergyman, who is the General Overseer of Divine Fortune Assembly, said that those claiming that the economic hardship facing the nation is caused by God’s anger were wrong.

“It is wrong to make such a notion, though some problems are provoked by demonic influences.”