Everton: Koeman Says Bolasie Could Be Out Until 2018

Everton Manager, Ronald Koeman, says Yannick Bolasie may be out for a year with a knee injury.

Koeman, who made the announcement on Wednesday, described the winger’s injury as a big disappointment.

“It will be around 11-12 months before he is back. That is a big disappointment but he will come back,” the Dutchman said.

Bolasie hurt his right knee during the Toffees’ 1-1 draw with Manchester United on December 4, 2016.

The 27 years old is due to have a second operation (on his anterior cruciate ligament) in the coming weeks.