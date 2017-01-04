Gov. Emmanuel Promises More Support For Akwa Ibom Youths

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has appealed to youths of the state to key into the development efforts of his administration in order to secure a better future for the state.

He made the call in Uyo during a carnival organized by the youths to celebrate the end of the year 2016 and the beginning of 2017.

Governor Emmanuel said that he was on a mission as governor to lay a solid foundation for the youths, and enjoined them to eschew any form of division amongst them and join hands with his government to move the state forward.

“I came here today to renew my pledge to you during the one million-man match. I’m here for the youths, we will do everything for the youths.

“The future of Akwa Ibom is for the youths. Once we can have a solid foundation for the youths, we have secured the future of Nigeria.

“I appeal to you to embrace the development that is coming into the state. If we remain backward, we will regret in the future,” he said.

The Governor also advised them to take advantage of the ongoing recruitment exercise into any of the nation’s security establishments including the Navy, Army, Air Force and Police among others.

He noted that their enrolment in the security services would be beneficial to the state as it would afford the state the opportunity of producing service chiefs in the future.

“Endeavour to apply to the forces that are coming to the state, because it is through this that we will have Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Army Staff, and Inspector General of Police.

“If you don’t want to leave Akwa Ibom State, I will do everything possible for you to be posted to the state

“If you have any issue, contact the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths Matters, Comrade Iwa Udofia, and I will do everything possible to have the issue solved.”

Governor Emmanuel expressed confidence in Iwa Udofia’s leadership of the youths in the state, and directed all youth bodies in the state to work under him.

“Let us remain together as youths. Let there not be any division among us. Party youths are there to maintain the structure of the party. There is only one youth organization in the state,” he said.