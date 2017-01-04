Hull City Sack Mike Phelan As Manager

Coach Mike Phelan has been sacked as Hull City head coach less than three months after securing the role on a permanent basis.

Phelan was installed as Hull caretaker boss following the departure of Steve Bruce in July and led The Tigers until October 13, when he was finally given the role on a full-time basis until the end of the season.

The 3-1 defeat away at West Bromwich Albion on Monday left Hull in 20th place on 13 points and without a win in the Premier League since November 6.

Hull have won just three times since securing promotion back to the top flight via the championship play-offs last May and are currently three points from safety.