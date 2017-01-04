Indonesia Suspends Military Ties With Australia

Indonesia has suspended all military co-operation with Australia, saying “there is need for a lot of improvement”.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Wuryanto said that the halt came into force in December and a broad range of activities were affected, including joint training.

“All forms of cooperation have been suspended,” Major General Wuryanto said. He said a broad range of activities would be affected.

“There are technical matters that need to be discussed,” Wuryanto said

Australian defence officials confirmed Indonesia had halted all defence co-operation over “teaching materials”.

A spokesman for Indonesian President Joko Widodo, however, said there had been no discussion of the matter with the president and that the issue had been exaggerated.

“This was not a decision of the president,” spokesman Johan Budi told Reuters.

Bilateral relations have been tense at times in recent years, although there were recent signs of improvement.

Indonesia last suspended military ties with Australia in 2013 over revelations Australian spies tapped the mobile phone of then President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.