INEC Sets Up Panel To Review Rivers Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged to cooperate with the special joint investigative panel set up by the Inspector General of Police on the violence that almost marred re-run election in Rivers State.

At a meeting with members of the panel, the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yacoob, said the Commission had also set up an administrative panel to review the re-run election.

The chairman recalled past collaboration with the police that led to the prosecution of 40 electoral offenders.

The chairman of the special investigative panel, Dan Okoro, told reporters that the work of the panel was going smoothly.

INEC To Prosecute Corrupt Officials

Earlier, INEC had said it would not hesitate to prosecute any of its staff guilty of corrupt practices.

INEC said it was studying an investigative report submitted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that some officials collected money from politicians during elections.

The Commission’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Wole Osaze-Uzzi, told Channels Television that indicted staff might face criminal prosecution while others would face disciplinary action.