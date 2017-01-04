Israeli PM Backs Pardon For Soldier Convicted Of Manslaughter

Updated January 4, 2017

Israeli, Benjamin Netanyahu, Soldier, manslaughter, PalestinianIsraeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has called for the pardon of a soldier convicted of manslaughter for killing an injured Palestinian.

The appeal comes as Sergeant Elor Azaria shot Abdul Fatah al-Sharif in the head while he was lying immobile on a road.

A military court had sentenced the 19-year-old after dismissing the claim that the Palestinian still posed a danger.

Top military personnel also said his actions do not reflect the values of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

Reactions have also trailed the incident, one of which was the series of rallies to support the soldier.

Mr Netanyahu took to Facebook on Wednesday to issue his call, saying: “I support giving Elor Azaria a pardon”.

He also appealed to the public to support the IDF.


