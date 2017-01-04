Nasarawa Airport To Serve As Agricultural Produce Export Platform

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, says the ongoing Nasarawa State Airport project will serve as a platform for exporting perishable agricultural products.

He also believes that the airport will serve as a catalyst for the development of the economy.

Speaking during a meeting with the Nasarawa State Governor, Mr Umar Al-Makura, in Abuja, the minister announced that the Federal Government was set to support the project as aviation was a reliable source of generating revenue for the nation.

Governor Almakura said that the state had procured 1,000 hectares of land for the project and that the Lafia Airport when completed would be the best alternative to the Federal Capital Territory for aviation activities.