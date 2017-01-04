Police Boss Tasks Officers On Diligence

The Osun State Police, Fimihan Adeoye has advised officers on high way patrol to be tactical and professional in the discharge of their duties.

He gave the charge while addressing officers of the command at the periodic capacity building ‎held at the state command in Osogbo the Osun state capital.

The Police Commissioner also vowed to launch an aggressive fight against those involved in planting and usage of cannabis in the state.

The aim of gathering to train the officers on the techniques and skills required in the discharge of their duties particularly for those deployed to the highway.

He advised the officers to desist from standing in the middle of the road under the guise of trying to stop vehicles.

On the war against cannabis farming in the state, the Police Commissioner said his command has been able to identify some farms and their users have been arrested and charge to court for necessary action.

He added that the fight is still on to ensure that the state is rid of such , even as he solicited the support of the people .

He also promised to work round ‎ the clock at ensuring the is given the best service by officers of the Nigeria Police in collaboration with the residents in the state.