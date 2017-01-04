President Buhari Presides Over First FEC Meeting In 2017

Channels Television
Updated January 4, 2017

FEC MeetingPresident Muhammadu Buhari is right now presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting the first in the year 2017.

The meeting which convened at exactly 10AM at the council chambers also has in attendance almost all the cabinet members and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The agenda for the meeting is not known yet.

Channels TV correspondent reports that different files have moving all over the place from some of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies; an indication that there may be memos tabled for discussion.


