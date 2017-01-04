Pro-Biafra Group Begins Mobilisation For Referendum World Wide

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commenced widespread mobilisation and sensitisation for referendum ahead of the emergence of the independent state of Biafra.

This was contained in a press statement by the spokesman of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful.

According to him “IPOB family members worldwide are working tirelessly to restore our long lost freedom and political independence from the Luggardian creation called Nigeria without bloodshed.

“We invite the international community, men and women of goodwill to come and monitor this peaceful referendum in Biafraland”.

The statement noted that the pro-Biafran agitators do not require the

permission of the Nigerian State or her government officials to grant them independence, giving the indication that they are going ahead with the referendum even without the Nigerian constitution granting such rights for secession.

Urging Biafrans both home and in the Diaspora to prepare for the forth coming ‘referendum on their independence’, he said: “We as a people have the right under international law to decide our fate through a referendum the same way Britain exercised their right to leave the European Union without the permission of the European.

“Scotland has also exercised this right to self-determination and so have the Quebec region in Canada.

“If these nations populated by humans like us Biafrans can exercise this

right, so can we”.

He further stated that “the path to Biafra independence will not pass through Abuja because it is a process that will be considered by Biafrans only and no other people”.

According to him, the organs of the region are the people designated to call the referendum for independence of Biafra.

He claimed that the eastern region had partners, not the Nigerian government, but the United Nations, who would have the mandate to monitor the referendum processes and ensure compliance with the will so expressed.

IPOB argued further that the same path to independence had also been implemented by South Sudan, Greenland, Kosovo, Albania, East Timor, Bosnia Herzegovina, Montenegro among others.

“In all these newly created countries, their citizens voted in a referendum with international monitoring bodies, which ensured the validity of the votes cast. The same referendum can also be conducted in Biafraland and monitored by the international observers,” the group insisted.

Reacting to agitations for the sovereign State of Biafra, President Muhammadu Buhari in September called on Biafran youths to take their minds off the actualisation of Biafra and promote national unity.

He pledged his unalloyed commitment to the unity and prosperity of Nigeria and urged them to remain focused in life, pursue their dreams and reject those fanning embers of discord and disintegration of Nigeria.

Speaking specifically to corps members from the South Eastern states in Duara in Katsina State, the President said: “Tell your colleagues who want Biafra to forget about it.”