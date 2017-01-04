South-South Consultative Forum Pushes For More ‘Women Rights’

Members of the South-South Consultative Forum, comprising Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta State, are pushing for more protection for women against alleged assault and battery.

The forum also reviewed emerging issues on women, peace and security, as incorporated in the National Action Plan, which is in line with the discourse at the South South Zonal Consultation and Review Meeting on the National Action Plan, United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 earlier held in Asaba last year.

In what was described as “absurdity”, the forum condemned as a “taboo” sexual assault and battery of women by men or their husbands in whichever circumstances, assuring that the forum would do everything to protect womanhood.

Participants at the forum, many of whom were women, deliberated intensively on women, peace and security issues affecting women nationwide, disclosing that over 16,000 cases of sexual harassment and alleged rape was recorded in 2016 across Nigeria.

Declaring the forum tagged “South South Consultation and Review Meetings on National Action UNSCR1325” open, the Delta State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Reverend Omatsola Williams, said that the National Action Plan Meeting was informed by the United Nations Resolution 1325.

“Is to prevent and protect women from all forms of violence, promoting their issues, improving their participation in different spheres of the society and end impunity wherever the rights of women are violated through legal prosecution.

“We must protect the dignity of women, the forum is out to do this. In the recent times, we have found increasing cases of violence on women, especially battery, rape and assault. We want to put an end to such acts,” Reverend Williams added.