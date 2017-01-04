Sunderland Reject West Ham’s £6m Bid For Defoe

Sunderland have rejected West Ham’s £6 million bid for striker Jermain Defoe.

Sources revealed that the Hammers would raise their offer for the English forward who began his career at the east London club.

He has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for Sunderland in the ongoing Premier League season.

The 34-year-old netted his latest goals on Monday where his side fought from a goal down to draw 2-2 with Liverpool.

He began his career at West Ham before moving to Tottenham in 2004.

He later joined Portsmouth in January 2008 before he returned to Spurs the following year for a £15 million deal.