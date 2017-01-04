Suspected Cultists Kill Two In Bayelsa’s Swali Market

The Popular Swali Market in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, has been thrown into fear and confusion following the killing of two people by gunmen suspected to be cultists.

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. local time along the Slaughter Road axis of the market which leads to the Ikoli bridge.

It left both sellers and buyers, as well as residents, running for safety before the police stormed the area and arrested some of the suspects.

Sources told Channels Television’s correspondent that one of the victims, who died on the spot, was carrying a huge sum of money given to him by his brother and was killed by the assailants who came out in their number with sophisticated guns and other tools.

“Immediately it happened other petty thieves also used the opportunity to steal from unlocked shops whose owners fled the area due to the pandemonium,” one of the sources said.

When contacted on the development, the Spokesman of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, attested to the development, but couldn’t give details.