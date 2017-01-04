UPP Chairman Says Early Passage Of 2017 Budget Will End Recession

The National Chairman of United Progressives Party (UPP), Chekwas Okorie, says early passage of 2017 budget of N7.2 trillion by the National Assembly might end economic recession in Nigeria.

Okorie made the statement at an event in Owerri the Imo state capital south-east Nigeria.

He said if the budget is passed early and funds appropriated to various ministries, departments, and agency are promptly released, the economic challenges being faced by Nigerians in recent months could end.

Okorie, who was responding to questions from journalists said that he was optimistic the economy has a chance of survival in 2017. “The progress being recorded in food production like rice should be sustained” he said.

“In recent times, we have seen the synergy between the Kebbi State government and Lagos state in rice production, government should sustain its policy of diversification and equally support industrialization’’.

The UPP Chieftain also urged state governments to create enabling environments for SMEs to pave the way for youth employments.

He maintained that with such steps a lot could change in the socio-economic situation of the country in 2017.