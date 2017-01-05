10,000 Youths To Benefit From CBN Anchor Borrowers Scheme

About 10,000 youths and other small scale farmers are set to benefit from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Programme, in Ogun state.

The State Coordinator and Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture, Mr Tosin Ademuyiwa, disclosed this in Abeokuta, the state capital, at the flag-off of the programme.

He explained that the programme was aimed at creating employment for youths and boosting agricultural production for food security in the State.

It would give financial support to youths and other small scale farmers to boost cassava, rice and maize production.

Furthermore, he stated that attention would also be given to fishery and poultry farming, while citizens across the 20 Local Government areas and 57 local council development areas of the state would benefit from it.

While admonishing youths in the State to Key into the opportunities offered by the programme to earn a living, Mr Ademuyiwa noted that about 1000 youths have recently shown interest to explore the opportunities.

He then advised others who were interested in taking advantage of the programme to forward their applications to the Ministry of Agriculture, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta for enrollment.

The Coordinator, Ogun State Youth in Agric Business, Comrade Olugbenga Ige, thanked the state government and the CBN for the initiative, assuring that his colleagues would make use of the opportunity to be self-employed and help in diversifying the nation’s economy.