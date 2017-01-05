Abuja Set To Host CAF Awards 2017

Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, is agog as Africa’s biggest football awards ceremony, Confederation of African Football (CAF), takes center stage on January, 6, 2017.



Gabonese striker, Pierre Emerick Aubamenyang, faces stiff opposition from Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez and Senegal’s Sadio Mane in his bid to retain the African Best Player crown.

Meanwhile, Super Falcons coach, Florence Omagbemi and striker, Asisat Oshoala, were shortlisted for the Coach of the Year and Women Player of the Year.

2016 African Women Nations Cup champions, Super Falcons are also in the race for the Women National Team of the Year.

Super Eagles’ pair of Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho, were also listed for the youth and promising talent category.