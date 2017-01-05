Accidental Discharge: Presidency Reassures Villa Is Safe 

The Nigerian Presidency has issued a statement on an incident involving an accidental discharge in the seat of power, reassuring Nigerians and foreigners that the Presidential Villa is safe.

Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Garba Shehu, stated that the security official involved in the incident is not attached to the State House.

Rather, he came on invitation as a witness in an ongoing investigation and was required, as is the rule, to surrender his weapon at the gates before entry.

Investigation revealed that the operative conducted the normal safety precaution as professionally required when the pistol accidentally fired.

The lady by his side, a caterer was hit by a pellet of the bullet. Both of them were attended to at the clinic and discharged.