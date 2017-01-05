Adamawa Govt. Commences 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance

The Adamawa State Government has commenced activities for the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and appeal week celebration.

Flagging off the week-long event, the Adamawa State Head of Service, Barrister Musa Kaibo, said the celebration is a remembrance of men and officers of the Armed Forces who sacrificed and paid the supreme price of peace keeping operations.

The Head of service highlighted some activities such as: emblem appeal launch, Christian and Muslim prayers, parade, novelty football match and a tug of war among others.

The media briefing had Journalists serving military officers and members of the Adamawa State chapter of the Nigerian Legion in attendance.