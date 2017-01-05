Amosun Promises Purposeful Leadership And Good Governance

The Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun has expressed the resolve of his administration towards purposeful leadership and good governance, in rebuilding the socio economic fortunes of the state, in order to bring to fruition the dreams of the state’s founding fathers.

The government made this known in Abeokuta, the state capital at the send forth ceremony of the state’s Head of Service, Mr Olusola Adeyemi who is bowing out after 35 years in service of the state with 16 other permanent secretaries.

The governor used the occasion to enlist further support, cooperation and understanding of the state workforce in the discharge of government programmes and policies.

”I know that each and everyone of you have played their part to ensure Ogun State, our state regains its rightful position in the comity of states in Nigeria, my take is that we should continue to work hard in order for us to leave the state better than we met it”

While commending the development strides of the governor, the out going Head of Service thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve the state asking those in service to continue to be loyal to the government

”I passionately admonish you to always remember what we have stood for, preached and learnt here in the course of our sojourn in the service of Ogun State, at all times as we move on distinguished Ogun state workers, I will advise you to to carry on the good legacy of what Ogun State Public Service is known for”

”Let us strive hard to forge ahead of others and ensure that our unalloyed commitment to this present administration’s mission to rebuild remains focused. we shall all get to the zenith of our careers by God grace”