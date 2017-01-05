Army Set To Deradicalise Repentant Boko Haram Members

Army, Boko HaramThe Nigerian army says it has commenced a process of deradicalising repentant Boko Haram members.

This announcement was part of the weekly briefing of the army’s mop up operations in the northeast.

Speaking to journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafia Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor, also listed other successes made in the past week.

The force, on the other hand, has advised civilians in the northeast region of Nigeria to be security conscious and vigilant, as fleeing insurgents could infiltrate their communities.

According to the military, the dislodgement of Boko Haram insurgents from their last bastion in Sambisa Forest, had forced the insurgents to flee in different directions.

A retired military officer, also warned authorities to be vigilante as the war against terrorists may not have been completely won.
In an interview with Channels Television, he said: “with all these terrorists now scattered all over, they would now resort to hiding and going back to other unconventional methods in our major cities such as Abuja, Lagos, Maiduguri,” among others.
This is coming weeks after Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, had announced that the era of Boko Haram militants had ended as soldiers raided and conquered the group’s “last stronghold” in Sambisa forest.


