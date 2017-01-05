CAF Awards: Mahrez Is Africa’s Best Footballer In 2016

Algerian attacker and Leicester City player, Riyad Mahrez has been named the African Footballer of the Year 2016.

He was announced winner at the 2016 Glo CAF Awards which held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city on Thursday.

Mahrez beat Gabonese striker, Pierre Emerick Aubamenyang who was last year’s winner and Senegal’s Sadio Mane to win the African Best Player crown.

It was a good night for Nigeria as Asisat Oshoala won the award for Women Player of the Year.

Most Promising Player of the Year Award went to Nigeria and Manchester City youngster, Kelechi Iheanacho, while his compatriot in Arsenal, Alex Iwobi won the Youth Player of the Year.

The record-breaking Super Falcons of Nigeria rode on the back of their triumph at the 2016 African Women’s Nations Cup to emerge Women’s National Team of the Year.

National Team of the Year went to the Ugandan national team while their goalkeeper, Denis Onyango emerged Africa-based African Player of the Year.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane defeated Super Falcons coach, Florence Omagbemi to win the Coach of the Year while Mosimane’s club, Mamelodi Sundowns also emerged Club of the Year.

Bakary Papa Gassama won the Referee of the Year Award.