Chicago Police Hold Four Over Live-Streamed Attack

The police in the U.S city of Chicago have arrested four people over a horrific video which was live-streamed on Facebook.

In the video, a bound and gagged man whom police say has special needs was being assaulted.

His assailants could also be heard making derogatory statements against white people and President-elect, Donald trump.

In one part of the video they use a knife to remove part of his scalp.

The Chicago police have described the video as a “sickening” possible hate crime.

According to them, the incident which happened on Tuesday, took place in a flat on Chicago’s West Side.

In the 30-minute video, the attackers were also seen cutting the 18-year-old victim’s clothes, dropping cigarette ash on him, pushing his head back with a foot and drawing blood by cutting off some of his hair with a knife.

The BBC stated that in other videos posted online, the young man was beaten, made to drink from a toilet bowl and forced at knife-point to say “I love black people.”