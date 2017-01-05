Delta State Promises New Roads In Riverine Communities

The Delta state government says it will focus on the development of roads in the riverine and agrarian communities in 2017.

The state Commissioner for Works, Mr James Augoye, made this known during an on-the-spot assessment of the 1.4kilometres council road and the Ugbani circular/ Izuah roads in Akwukwu-Igbo which had reached 30% stage of work.

Augoye, who listed some of the benefiting riverine communities to include Okerenkoko, Opuraza,Ogulagha, Burutu township roads, Ogidigben among others, instructed the contracting firm at Akwukwu-Igbo to carry out proper testing of the laterite because of the poor earth work done and do a refilling before the stone base and final alsphating.

He tasked the Superintending Engineer and the Zonal Chief of the LGA to work closely with the contractor to ensure strict adherence to the directives.

While calling on contractors handling road projects in the state to mobilize to site on or before January 9 and take advantage of the dry season to speed up work, the works commissioner hinted that the contracting firm handling the Okpanam road would be on site immediately.

Mr Augoye was also at the 2.4 kilometres Onicha-Uku Ukwunzu roads phase two, the rehabilitation of Issele-Uku main access road from the Benin-Asaba federal highway and the 4 kilometres Owa-Alero to Ute-okpu road.