Disengaged NNPC Workers Protest

Disengaged casual workers of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) are protesting what they term summary dismissal by the corporation and failure to pay them outstanding benefits for over two years.

They have now asked for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the matter.

The group, who are asking for four billion naira severance pay, claim that they were issued official letters of engagement with which they served as office assistants and field workers with the NNPC for 15 years, prior to their disengagement.

The spokesperson of the group, Eze Emeh said that they held series of meetings with the management of the NNPC in 2015 which stopped abruptly in what he described as an effort to frustrate them into silence.

The NNPC has declined to comment on camera.