Fighting Crime: Wike Promises Support For Nigerian Army

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the State Government would support the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in strengthening the security architecture of the state and its environs.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Kasimu Abdulkareem on Thursday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the Governor said enhanced security leads to the development of other sectors.

“Let me assure you that as a government, we will continue to support the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army with the needed logistics to carry out her duties.

Security leads to improvement of the other sectors.”

He commended the new GOC for the quick successes in Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) where cultists were uprooted.

The Governor urged the military to step up its operations in ONELGA to dislodge the remnants of cultists who refused to accept the State Amnesty Programme by laying down their arms.

He lauded the Federal Government for establishing the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army to help fight crime in the state, pointing out that his administration will continue to work for the unity of the country.

In his remarks, General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Kasimu Abdulkareem informed that the new division was created on November 7, 2016 out of the 82 Division to promote regional security.

He said the division with headquarters in Port Harcourt covers Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa States.

According to him, the new division would fight pipeline vandalism, cultism and militancy. The General Officer Commanding the 6 Division called on the Rivers State Government to support the division.