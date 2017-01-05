FRSC Installs Cameras In Patrol Vehicles To Check Highway Offences

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has begun installation of mobile cameras in its operational vehicles to track traffic offenders.

The agency explained that the cameras would be used to check traffic light violators, assaults and other operational offences.

The development was announced on Wednesday by the FRSC Corp Marshall, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, at the decoration of some senior officials of the corps in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

“Already we’ve received mounted cameras from the World Bank installed already in the vehicles and we are activating this and it has a radius of 200 metres.

“So with this I believe (traffic offences), especially for these traffic light violators, assault cases and critical operational offences (would be checked). We are activating the usage of these mobile cameras in the patrol cars,” he said.

Mr Oyeyemi disclosed that the mobile cameras would be operational from February 1, 2017 stressing that more cameras would be installed in due course.

“For 2017 I think we are going to have more appropriation to install cameras in the patrol cars. Technology is improving and we need more cameras to be able to get recalcitrant offenders, especially for these traffic light violators.

“Since we have a robust database, we only need to take their numbers and get their records and we issue a citation to them, (as well as) get the magistrate for warrant of arrest and prosecute them.

“That is our focus; we need to improve on the mode of our operations in 2017,” he said.