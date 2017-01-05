Herdsmen Attacks: Nigerian Airforce Begin Aerial Surveillance Of Southern Kaduna

The Nigerian Airforce has commenced aerial surveillance of forests and communities located in the southern part of Kaduna state, to fish out suspected armed herdsmen that have been attacking the villages from their hideouts.

The Air Officer Commanding, Training Command, Kaduna, Air Vice Marshal Christopher Okoye, who participated in the aerial surveillance, said the exercise is part of the efforts by security forces to crush the armed bandits and restore normalcy to the crisis areas.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the exercise, the AOC assured citizens that the Nigerian Airforce is determined to join hands with other security agencies to end herdsmen attacks in southern Kaduna, as well as other criminal activities in the state.

He explained that the air surveillance would assist in identifying criminal hideouts and provide useful information for prompt action, adding that the exercise would be sustained until the insurgence is brought to an end.

The air surveillance by the force, is commencing after weeks of coordinated attacks in Jemaa, Kauru, Kaura local government areas of Kaduna state.

The command also arrested a suspected bandit that has been terrorising communities and recovered some dangerous weapons from him.

The Army, also combining efforts with the airforce, had earlier disclosed plans to site a military establishment in the area for quick response.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman said this, while adding that the force is working with other security agencies as well as the civilian population to restore peace and promote tolerance in the area.