Hull City Pleased With Silva As New Manager

Hull City have expressed delight with the appointment of Marco Silva as their new Head Coach.

The Tigers Vice-Chairman, Ehab Allam, told the club’s website that one of the reasons they considered before the confirmation on Thursday was the 39-year-old’s football philosophy.

He added that the club was already working hard with the new manager to bring in more crucial additions in the transfer window.

“He (Silva) has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club’s Premier League status. Marco will be bringing in his own back-room team who have all played their part in his recent success.

“We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window,” he said.

Silva was previously managing Olympiacos, where he won the Greek league title and enjoyed a memorable Champions League victory over Arsenal last season.

He has also managed Estoril in his home country, who he guided to fifth and then a club record fourth place finish in the Portuguese top flight.