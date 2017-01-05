Imo Community Gets First Primary Health Center After Decades

Reprieve has come for the people of Umuchima community in Ideato south local government area of Imo state, following the commissioning of the first ever Primary Health Care center, newly built in the area after over three decades.

Speaking to Channels Television, the overjoyed residents described the development as a dream come true, stating that the new health center would surely end the high number of maternal and infant mortality recorded in the area.

According to them, the nearest MDG health centre is located in Ogboko community, a village about five kilometers away from Umuchima.

Men, women, youths and children trooped into the arena of the newly built health centre to witness the commissioning.

Primary health care delivery, which is the first level point of care for any individual with health problems, ought to cater for over 60% of Nigerians who seek health care services especially in the rural communities.

However, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), believes that the poor primary healthcare services in the nation, has been as a result of inadequate funding of the health sector.

Commissioning the new health centre, was representative of the Minister for women affairs and social development, Jummai Al-Hassan, and the Imo state Commissioner for Health and Women Affairs, Ngozi Njoku.

After the official handing over of the health centre to the Imo state government, Mrs Njoku, said the new clinic is in line with the Okorocha-led administration’s committment to delivering quality health care to the people at the grassroots.

She then urged the people to take ownership of the Centre and protect it for durability and quality delivery.

Jummai Al-Hassan on the other hand, said the Ministry of women affairs will collaborate with the Ministry of Health to ensure that the health care centre gets the necessary equipment and needed support from the federal government.

This is coming few days after residents of Avu community in Owerri west local government area of the state, also cried out to the government to fix the poor state of health in the area.

Hopefully, Avu residents could also benefit from the development in Umuchima community while they wait on the government to also grant their requests.