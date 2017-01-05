Man Gets Three Months Jail Term For Contempt In Osun

A magistrate court in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State has convicted a 27-years-old man, Hammed Ibiyemi, for contempt.

The prosecutor, Mr Mereti Wilson, on Wednesday said the convict on May 27, June 10, July 13, August 19, October 14 and November 16, 2016 at about 9:00 a.m. at a Magistrate Court Osogbo in Osogbo Magisterial district was absent in court proceeding being an accused person in charge number MOS/521c/2013 C.O.P vs Hammed Ibiyemi.

He said it was a deliberate disrespect of the court’s position to be absent whenever his case was being called.

Mereti said the convict had committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 133(2) of Criminal Code cap 34 vol. II laws of Osun-State of Nigeria 2003.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charge put against him by the prosecutor.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bashiru Halimat, said the convict was guilty of the charge against him and the plea was paramount to the court.

The counsel to the convict told the court to temper justice with mercy and that the court should give alternative of fine to the convict because he was a first time offender and he was remorseful of his deed.

But Mrs Bashiru giving her judgement said: “I revoke the convict’s bail application in this case and he should be remanded in prison for three month or pay 10,000 Naira fine for contempt.

It was learnt by our correspondent that the convict sureties. And the convict himself gave a wrong address .