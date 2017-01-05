Ndidi Hopes To Learn From Leicester City Players

Wilfred Ndidi believes he will learn a great deal from his new teammates after signing a five-and-a-half-year deal with Leicester City.

After finalising his move from KRC Genk on Thursday, the Nigerian footballer took part in his first training session with the club.

Welcomed by Coach Claudio Ranieri and the City squad, he revealed just how much he enjoyed the exercise.

“I feel good. My team-mates are nice people and they have welcomed me, so I’m happy.

“My first impression was ‘wow’. I trained and it was really good because it was really high intensity. I feel I can learn a lot here.

“Claudio welcomed me and then he explained to me how the team and everything worked, which I’ve sometimes seen on TV,” Ndidi told the club’s LCFC TV.

The 19-year-old said he was preparing to ply his trade in one of the most highly-regarded leagues in the world.