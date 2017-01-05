Police Foil Bank Robbery, Arrest Bank Staff, Security Men

The Police in Rivers State have arrested a senior bank staff and security personnel attached to the bank involved in the foiled armed robbery attack on an Access Bank branch in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, DCP Don Awunah, caches of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the suspects who are five in number.

He stated that the five suspects, along with others still at large, stormed a branch of Access Bank in Port Harcourt, on December 22, 2016 relying on information and active involvement of the staff of the bank.

They successfully broke down the well-fortified security doors and barriers and took over the banking hall.

“They were almost pulling down the vault of the bank and other strong rooms in the bank with use of gas cylinder welding machine and iron cutters before the joint Police Teams of IGP’S Intelligence Response Team and Policemen from Rivers state Police Command swiftly moved in and dislodged them,” he stated.

The Police foiled the armed robbery attack and “made a prompt arrest of three of the suspects at the scene; namely Samuel Nwala ‘M’ 28 years, Lucky Ukwuoma ‘M’ 26 years, Kaale Taagabah ‘M’ 27 years”.

“In the course of thorough investigation into the foiled armed robbery attack on the bank, the principal suspect (Samuel Ndudiri ‘M’ 28 years) who is a staff of the bank and the mastermind of the armed robbery attack was subsequently arrested based on the confessional statements volunteered by the three suspects arrested at the scene.

“The arrest of the principal suspect led to the arrest of Ex SGT Promise Ukwuoma who participated actively in the armed robbery attack on the bank.

“Two AK47 riffles and the ammunition were recovered from him.

“All the suspects have volunteered confessional and useful statements to the Police about the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime.

“However, concerted efforts are being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large and bring them to justice.

“The case will be charged to court on completion of investigation,” he stated.

Asides the two AK47 rifles and magazines fully loaded with ammunition, other items recovered from the suspects are a welding machine, two gas cylinders and iron cutters, a big chisel, cutting saw, hammer, and acetylene gas powder.