President Buhari Welcomes Recovery Of Another Chibok Girl

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday lauded the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government in Borno State.

The President said that the recovery has raised renewed hope that the other captured girls would one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.

He also commended the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urged them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.

President Buhari gave the assurance that the Nigerian Government would continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.

The spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sani Usman, had confirmed to reporters, the rescue of Rakiya, who was abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents in April 2014.

He said that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, while questioning some arrested suspected terrorists, discovered the girl with her six months old baby.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the rescued kidnap victim is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok community in northeast Nigeria.