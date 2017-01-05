Soldiers Recover Arms From Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna

Soldiers from the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, have recovered arms and ammunition from suspected Fulani herdsmen and villagers during an operation in Southern Kaduna.

The soldiers were deployed to the area as part of efforts to end the killings in some communities in the area.

The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Kaduna State, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, who disclosed this in a statement, explained that the Army had been meeting with the Fulani and the villagers in a bid to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

He said the Army authorities had also approved two battalions to be stationed in Southern Kaduna for as long as possible.

He said, “We have presently mopped up arms from the Fulani herdsmen and the locals.

“Our operations based on intelligence gathering are still ongoing and we are also working with the Department of State Services.

“As it is well known, the Army has approved two battalions to be stationed in Southern Kaduna. One of them is in Kafanchan. So, we are not leaving. We will be there for as long as it’s necessary.

“We have other fundamental issues in the area, which the political leadership needs to resolve.

The Governor has engaged various stakeholders and as our operations continue, peace is returning.

“People are returning to their villages. However, it will take some time for them to calm down.

“They are repairing their burnt houses and they are also clearing their farmlands.

“We have assured them of maximum protection on their farms, and also for the Fulani herdsmen when they need to lead their cows for grazing”.