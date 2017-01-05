Tottenham End Mighty Chelsea Unbeaten Streak

It was a sad night for Premier League leaders, Chelsea, who were humbled by Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday at the White Hart Lane.

Antonio Conte’s men appeared to be fully up to the task, as Eden Hazard got the ball on the left and picked out N’Golo Kante inside with a very neat pass.

Unfortunately, Costa took one touch to place himself on the right spot, only for him to fire a shot well over the crossbar.

After about three minutes later, Gary Cahill was penalised with a yellow card after he duffed a header right at the feet of Christian Eriksen.

The match got more interesting and tougher as Victor Wanyama was also booked for a foul on Hazard.

Spirited Dele Alli finally broke the deadlock when he found an opening between Victor Moses and Cesar Azpilicueta to head to ball past Thibaut Courtois just before the half time whistle.

The striker, who was booked for celebrating with the crowd after a bullet header, headed another goal against the Blues with a brilliant cross from Eriksen who made the first.

The visitor tried their best to get a consolation goal but the Spurs were determined to make their victory a flawless one.

The match ended 2-0.

Despite the tough challenge, Chelsea are on 49 points with five points ahead of Liverpool while Tottenham are trailing with 42 points.