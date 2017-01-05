Troops Recover Another Chibok Girl

The Nigerian Army says it has found another one of the Chibok girls, who were abducted in April 2014 from their hostel.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, confirmed this to reporters on Thursday.

He stated that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists, discovered one of the abducted Chibok School girls, Rakiya Abubkar, with her six months old baby.

According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered that she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok.

She also revealed that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on April 14, 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government.

The Federal Government secured the release of 21 of the girls on October 31, 2016 after negotiation with the terrorist group that had requested for prisoners swap.

They were released in a deal brokered by the International Committee of Red Cross and the Swiss Government.