Adamawa NDLEA Seals Off Cannabis Ware House

The Adamawa State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it has sealed off a bungalow used as a ware house for Cannabis storage in the state.

This disclosure was made by the State Commander of the Agency, Mr Yakubu Kibo, while briefing reporters in Yola, the Adamawa State Capital.

He confirmed that the bungalow, in Damilu Area of Jimeta, contained 870 blocks of Cannabis Sativa, weighing 981 kg.

According to him, the seizure was made through sophisticated intelligence employed by the command.

The command also revealed that it has convicted 120 persons in drug-related offences and arrested 300 suspects with over 7000 kg of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Furthermore, it also said 17 drug dependent persons between ages 18 to 40 years, were successfully counselled.

On it’s projection for 2017, the command says it would identify and dismantle the remaining vestiges of drug cartels in the state.

Displaying the seized drugs to Journalists, Mr Kibo went on to stress the dangers involved in the use of drugs.