Air Force Seeks Continued Support From United States

The Nigerian Air Force is seeking for more support and partnership from the United States of America.

At a meeting with the new American Ambassador to Nigeria, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar said that the Air Force has over the years enjoyed the support of the United States in its various operations.

But he asked for more support and collaboration especially because the United States, according to him, is at the fore front of military exploits in the world.

On his part the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr William Stuart Symington said that Nigeria as a country is not only important to the African sub-region but the world at large.

He expressed readiness to ensure that the already existing relationship between the two countries continue to thrive.