Amosun Appoints New Cabinet Members

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has approved the appointment of Mr. Abayomi Sobande as the new Head of Service of the State.

The appointment takes immediate effect, following the retirement of the former Head of Service, Mr. Abraham Olusola Adeyemi who bowed out of service after 35 years in service of the state.

Mr. Sobande joined the State Civil Service in 1985 as an Assistant Secretary (Recruitment & Training) as a Teacher between 1983 and 1985.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Sociology from the University of Ibadan in 1982.

He was appointed a Permanent Secretary in October, 2012.

Similarly, the State Governor has also named Tolu Odebiyi as his Chief of Staff.

Mr Odebiyi was a member of the State Judicial Service Commission and Transition Committee on Housing where he served amongst other notable members to develop a blue print for mass housing delivery in 2012 and 2003 respectively.

He has over 25 years of international and domestic Real Estate experience and holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Building Construction and Engineering Technology from the Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston Massachusetts.

Also to be sworn-in is Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo on January 9, 2017 at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s office, Ogun State.