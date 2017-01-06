Aviation Minister Inspects Kaduna Airport

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika has inspected the Kaduna International Airport ahead of the planned closure of Abuja Airport for repairs of its runway.

The Minister, accompanied by top officials of the Aviation Ministry and Kaduna state government, assured passengers that would be using the Kaduna Airport during the period of adequate safety and security.

During the visit, the Minister inspected ongoing work at the new arrival, departure halls, control tower, power house and runway.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the inspection, the Minister assured that the ongoing rehabilitation works at the Abuja airport would be completed before the March 8 stipulated date.

He also disclosed that the contract for repair work on the Abuja-Kaduna highway has been awarded and is expected to be completed in good time in order to ease movement of Abuja bound passengers to and from the Kaduna airport.

According to him, government has put in place adequate arrangement to provide buses to convey passengers to Abuja or to railway station, depending on the choice of the passengers involved.

An airline operator, and coordinating chairman of the rehabilitation exercise, Captian Mohammed Joji, expressed optimism that the Kaduna airport has the capacity of carrying both domestic and international flights that would be using the airport in March, contrary to fears in some quarters.

The Kaduna state government on its part promised to provide the necessary logistics that would make the exercise a success.