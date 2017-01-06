Barrister Likens Situation In Southern Kaduna To Sambisa Forest

A Barrister, Auta Maisamari, has likened the situation in Southern Kaduna, northern Nigeria, to that of Sambisa Forest, the former stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state.

Maisamari, who is also a member of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union said: “As I speak today, there is a concentration of these armed men in our bushes. Infact there is a kind of Sambisa of some sort.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, had however given instructions for decisive measures aimed at bringing an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the region.

Meanwhile, the Barrister in reaction to this stated that the Union feels the President should have spoken up on the matter, long before now.

“However, we still feel it is a good move and a step in the right direction”.

Furthermore, he explained that residents of communities such as Goska, of which he is an indigene, no longer go to their farm lands as a result of fear of being attacked.

“As I tell you today, my people can no longer go to their farms to harvest their crops. Some have even been set ablaze.

“Even just about 48 hours ago, one Mr Makus, was killed on his farm and his corpse is still lying there.”

He explained that his claims are not based on suspicion or speculation but are rather based on facts that can be investigated.

“I am assuring you that they are there in the bushes- Infact that is the only problem we have now.”

The union representative also hinted on a possibility of many residents dying if the situation is not immediately addressed.

“The people don’t have offices to go to, their farm lands are their offices, so if they cannot go to their farms, to harvest the remnants of the crops that have been destroyed by these killers, then you are as well telling them that you can go to die.”

He then appealed that the security men deployed to Kafanchan, should move into the bushes and fish the criminals out as soon as possible.

Also as part of efforts to conquer the increasing number of the militants, the Nigerian Airforce has also commenced aerial surveillance of forests and communities located in the southern part of the state.