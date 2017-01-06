Defection: PDP Members Hold Emergency Meeting In Anambra

The Former Aviation Minister, Mr Osita Chidoka, has asked members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his ward and local government to pay less attention to the defection of some party supporters in Anambra state to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

He said that the party was still strong and remained the hope of Nigerians who believe in their vision.

Mr Chidoka made the statement at an emergency Ward meeting of Obosi PDP members and some other party supporters from Idemili North and South in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The issue of defection was a matter of concern, as it is causing panic over the fate of the party especially as the gubernatorial election is few months away.

Mr Chidoka also allayed fears of the party crumbling as a result of the defection, insisting that those that have left have no commitment to the party.

One of the members representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honorable Obinna Chidoka, criticised the act of defection and called for unity and collective effort to build the party.

Meanwhile, the PDP chairman for Idemili North Local Government Area, Mr Alexander Iremeka, commended the spirit behind the convening of the meeting as their confidence in the party had been once more reactivated and boosted.

He charged all party members to get ready for mass mobilisation of people ahead of the governorship election, expressing optimism that the party would win.