Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr Respects Mikel’s China Move

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is pleased that Captain Mikel Obi can feature on a regular basis after his move to the Chinese Soccer League.

Premier League leaders, Chelsea announced that Mikel has joined Tianjin Teda in a deal worth 140,000 pounds a week.

The German tactician believes other Nigerian players will use the January transfer window to find new clubs.

“Some are not playing in their clubs and now is the month, very important January when they can change clubs to play and have competition.

“It is very important that Super Eagles players have competition in their clubs.

“He (Mikel) did not play much in the last month. He played in the Olympics, don’t forget it – he played all the games. He also played all the games for Super Eagles but (only) did not play in Chelsea.

“So I am happy that he can play now in China. It is always better to play in China than to stay in Chelsea and not play.

“He is now nearing the end of his career and it is normal that he is looking for a good contract,” the coach said.