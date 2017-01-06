Edo Govt. Sets Up Committee To Harmonise Revenue Collection

The Edo Government has set up a committee to fine tune a proposed bill which will harmonise revenue collection by local government councils in the state.

The Chairman of Edo Internal Revenue Service, Oseni Elamah, announced the plan on Friday while addressing reporters shortly after a meeting with the Edo Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, held at the State Government House in Benin.

Mr Elamah said that the Committee was to work out “a bill for the State Local Government uniform levies, rates, fees and Charges law 2017′

He said that the bill sought to eliminate cash as a means of revenue collection and encouraged the use of POS or revenue scratch cards.

According to him, all revenue consultant, agent or contractors have been prohibited from collecting any form of revenue on behalf of any state government agencies or local government.

“The committee seeks a system that will be transparent, accountable and treat Edo people with dignity in the collection of revenue,” he told reporters.

Members of the committee are; the Deputy Governor of the State, Honourable Philip Shuiabu, who will chair the committee, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie and three representative of Local Government heads from the three Senatorial District of the state.

Mr Elamah said that the Committee was to work out the bill before January 15, 2017 and send to the State House of Assembly for due consideration.

‘Sanitise Revenue Collection

Meanwhile, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu has assured residents that the police would implement the ban on collection of revenue by private individuals, as pronounced by the state governor.

Mr Gwandu said that the command had put in place 20 squad that would ensure compliance to the pronouncement of the governor.

Addressing reporter at the Government House, he said: “I will shell out 20 squads who will go round and ensure there is diligence and compliance of the ban.

“You have heard the pronouncement and I am sure the people are happy. I can also assure you that the police will not rest on its oars.

“Very soon, I will hold a meeting with my DPOs. I implore the people of Edo State to do the right thing and ensure that there is sanity. I will enforce the order to the letter”.

The Head of Local Government Administration, Mr Macaulay Ehonor, who spoke on behalf of other local government councils, commended the state governor for the initiative.

He said that the state government’s initiative would help sanitise revenue collection in the state.

Mr Ehonor, who is from Esan South East Local Government Council, said that the proposed system would enable the government render quality services to people of the state.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Governor of the state, Heads of Local Government Councils, Ministry of Local government and Internal Revenue Service