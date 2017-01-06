Five People Shot Dead By Gunman At Fort Lauderdale Airport Florida

“Multiple people” have been shot dead after gunshots erupted at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida on Friday.

There were five people dead and a gunman who appeared to be acting alone has been arrested, say officials.

Eight people were also injured and were taken to local hospitals, Sheriff Scott Israel said on Twitter.

The airport said that the incident occurred at the baggage claim area in Terminal 2.

Investigators have not released the gunman’s name or detailed the events leading up to the shooting but they are looking into his motive, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN.

Police received a call just before 1300 local time (1800 GMT) about shots fired at Terminal Drive.

Hundreds of people were standing on the tarmac as dozens of police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene.

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that he was “monitoring the terrible situation in Florida” and that he has spoken to the Florida governor.

“Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!” he added.

Fort Lauderdale is a major tourist hub in the greater Miami area.

Nearby Miami International Airport announced that “extra security measures” have been put in place “out of an abundance of caution”.

In November 2016, nearly 2.5 million travelers passed through Fort Lauderdale’s airport, according to a government report on the facility.

There are four terminals at the airport, which ranks 21st in the US in terms of total passengers.

The airport serves about 30 airlines. Many passengers use it because of its convenience to nearby cruse ship terminals.