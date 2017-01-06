Four Nigerians Elected Into WASME Board

Four Nigerians have been elected into the governing board of the Council of World Association for Medium and Small Enterprises, (WASME) for the 2016 to 2018 tenure.

The election took place at the 15th session of the global body which just ended in Noida, India,

Alhaji Babale Umar Girie emerged President while Dr. Dikko Umar Raddo and Dr. Ahmed M. Mohammed were all elected members of the governing board.

The Director-General of the Bayelsa State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency, Mr Ebiekure Jasper Eradiri was also elected member of the board.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after his election into the WASME governing Board, Mr Eradiri commended members of the global body for finding him worthy to serve it in this capacity, describing it as a call to greater service.

He pledged his commitment to work hard as well as produce the needed results to justify the confidence reposed in him by the global family of WASME.

He stressed that he would bring his wealth of experience in microfinance enterprise management to bear on his new assignment.

“My membership of the board of WASME will also afford me an opportunity to cross-pollinate ideas with experts from other parts of the world, with a view to also ensuring that, such interactions impact positively on the current efforts of the Bayelsa State Government to develop and encourage medium and small scale enterprise businesses across the State”.

Mr. Eradiri also used the occasion to express his appreciation to Governor Seriake Dickson for giving him the opportunity to render service to the government and people of the State as Director-General of the Bayelsa State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency.

He also appreciated the support and encouragement to participate in the global event of experts in the medium and small scale enterprise sector of their economies.

He noted that, his participation and election into the WASME Boards has put the state in a far more advantageous position in the comity of states that are in the forefront to promoting and developing medium and small scale enterprise businesses.

He then called on Bayelsans to take advantage of the facilities on offer at the State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency to develop businesses to make themselves self-reliant and employers of labour, especially in times of global economic recession.