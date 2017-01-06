Wike Calls On Nigerians To Support Families Of Slain Officers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has called on Nigerians to make direct investments in the lives of legionnaires and the families of late servicemen, who lost their lives defending the territorial integrity of the country.

The governor made this known on Friday while speaking at the 2017 Emblem Appeal Launch marking the Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said the families of slain servicemen and legionnaires deserve all the support they can get from the people.

“There is need for us to give them the required support. We must take legionnaires and families of slain servicemen as important as we take ourselves.

“This is because they fought for this nation. They laid down their lives to ensure that we enjoy a peaceful nation”.

According to the governor, Nigeria is still united because the military personnel fought for the country.

He implored Nigerians to donate generously to the Emblem Appeal Launch.

The governor also announced a donation of 10million Naira on behalf of the Rivers State Government, while 23 Local Government Areas donated 11.5million Naira, Commissioners 1.5million Naira and Special Advisers to the Rivers State Governor donated 1million Naira.

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Kenneth Kobani explained that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration is necessary to provide the needed support, for those who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of the country.

Meanwhile the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State, Col Wilberforce Josiah (Rtd) lauded Governor Wike’s support for legionnaires and their families.