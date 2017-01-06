How My Husband Bit Me During Fight, Wife Tells Court

The police in Osun State have dragged a 43-year-old artisan, Ifeanyi Adamu, before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly beating and biting his wife, Tinuke Ademola.

Explaining how the scuffle began, Tinuke said she had grabbed her husband’s manhood and squeezed his scrotum to enable her to escape from him while he was beating her.

She said: “When the beating became unbearable, I held his (Adamu’s) manhood and he bit me on my shoulder and right hand”.

A Den Of Fight

Tinuke revealed that peace and love had eluded their home after she gave birth to their first child last year.

“Our home has remained a den of fight and bickering after we had our firstborn. My husband always beats me in the presence of our children.

“He has stopped making love to me and he does not sleep at home most times. He doesn’t even care for our children anymore,” Atinuke said.

Police prosecutor, Simon Adeolu, said Adamu committed the offence on November 5, 2016, at his residence at 14, Ita-Olookan area of Osogbo.

Mr Adeolu informed the court that the accused beat his wife until she sustained injuries on her shoulder and fingers.

The prosecutor argued that Adamu committed an offence contrary to Section 351 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

But Adamu, a technician, pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of assault slammed on him.