Lafia Residents Want Govt. To Curb Indiscriminate Refuse Dumping

Residents of Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State have called on the state government to put in place measures that would curb indiscriminate dumping of refuse at undesignated areas.

One of the residents, Mohammed Awwal Hudu, says people are not discipline enough to live a decent life and dump refuse only at designated sites.

“They are not complying. I don’t know if it is because there is no law that guides the rules of sanitation whether to deal with anybody found guilty of dumping refuse anyhow.

“If there is a law guiding it, I hope people will be aware and will take necessary action,” he said.

However, on the part of the government, officials they are of the view that the ere of punishment is outdated when it comes to matters that has to do with sanitation.

They called for attitudinal change.

“Cleanliness is close to Godliness. You do not need to wait for someone to carry canes around to be concerned about your cleanliness.

“There are areas that are officially designated for collection of refuse. I believe people who are properly cultured should use it because it makes easier for the Urban Development Board to collect and take to the final dumping site,” an official of the government told Channels Television.

Indiscriminate dumping of refuse and littering of waste is one of the environmental challenges facing Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

This, apart from hampering economic growth poses health hazards to residents.

Despite the adoption of the Federal Government national monthly sanitation in the state, refuse are still dumped around the state especially at undesignated areas.

A visit by Channels Television to some areas saw heaps of refuse at some streets even with the efforts of workers of the board to park them regularly.

Even before the adoption of the sanitation scheme, a bill to checkmate the menace of indiscriminate dumping of refuse was initiated by the Fourth Assembly, with a view to beautifying the state capital.

This, however, is to no avail as it is not adhered to.

It calls for more to be done on the part of the government so as to rid the state of refuse.